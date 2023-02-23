AEW Star Jeff Hardy Accepts Punishment On Multiple Charges In DUI Case

The D.U.I. case against Jeff Hardy is closed after the AEW star entered pleas on multiple charges in Volusia County, Florida court on Thursday.

Hardy pleaded "nolo contendere" to three counts, meaning he declined to continue fighting the charges in court. Officially, the judge in the case adjudicated Hardy as guilty on all counts, including the most serious charge: a felony charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It's Hardy's third such offense in the State of Florida within the last ten years.

Hardy was sentenced to serve 38 days in prison but was credited with time already served, meaning he will serve no further jail time.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.