Matt Hardy And Isiah Kassidy Reveal Plans To Pursue AEW Tag Team Gold After Split With The Firm

Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy are no longer members of The Firm after they abandoned Ethan Page on last week's "AEW Dynamite." Hardy and Private Party first joined the faction last October after Stokely Hathaway acquired their services from LFI. But now that they have turned their backs, it seems they have a new goal in mind. During the latest episode of Kassidy's "Mukbang," Hardy announced his intentions.

"I would like to see you and I—it sucks that both our partners are out right now—I'd like to see us rock and roll in the tag team scene," Hardy said. "And I actually wouldn't mind seeing us get a shot at those AEW tag team titles." Kassidy echoed that sentiment before Hardy revealed they will have their first post-Firm tag team match together on next week's "AEW Dark: Elevation."

"The Broken One" is no stranger to tag team success after multiple tag team championship runs alongside his brother Jeff Hardy in WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and many other independent promotions. The 48-year-old has won tag gold with other partners, though, including MVP and Bray Wyatt in WWE. Hardy has yet to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and the same goes for Kassidy. Private Party have challenged for the AEW tag titles on five occasions since joining the company in 2019. However, Marq Quen has been out of action since November, leaving Kassidy on his own with Matt, who is waiting for Jeff's potential return to the company.