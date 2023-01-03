Marq Quen Confirms Report About His Injury

It seems AEW will not be hosting a party for some time.

Matt Hardy tweeted yesterday that he will be teaming with Isiah Kassidy for the time being while Kassidy's Private Party partner Marq Quen will be recovering from injury. Quen has since responded to Hardy on Twitter, stating: "I'll be back faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of August!!" The duo of Hardy and Kassidy defeated Atiba and Manny Lemons last night on "AEW Dark: Elevation."

The injury has not been confirmed as a storyline or real-life occurrence, however, Quen has not wrestled in over a month. Quen's last competed on the December 2, 2022, edition of "AEW Rampage." He and fellow Private Party member Kassidy were defeated by the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal — a match that saw Jarrett and Lethal walk away with their first tag team victory in AEW. This was another loss for Private Party, as the team has not had the greatest success at racking up multiple television victories in a row over their years at AEW.

Private Party's last televised victory in AEW came on the December 29, 202,1 edition of "AEW Dynamite" — however, their last televised win in traditional tag team action came on the July 1, 2020, "Dynamite" over the Inner Circle's Santana and Ortiz. The duo's biggest victory came on one of the first episodes of "Dynamite" in 2019, defeating the Young Bucks in the first round of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament. Despite this massive victory, Private Party would only make it to the second round of the tournament, as they were defeated by the Lucha Brothers.