Matt Hardy Confirms AEW Star Is Injured

One-half of Private Party will be out of action indefinitely, according to AEW star Matt Hardy.

Hardy revealed in a tweet on Monday that fellow AEW wrestler Marq Quen is dealing with an injury. "Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward," Hardy tweeted. Quen responded and said he'll "be back faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of August."

There was no indication of what exact injury -– real or kayfabe –- that Quen may be dealing with, although in recent weeks AEW has insinuated that the Private Party tag team member has been dealing with a shoulder issue. Last week, Quen was "sent home" by manager Stokely Hathaway and replaced in a 12-man tag team match with Ethan Page.

Hardy and Kassidy will now go it alone and team up against Manny Lemons and Atiba on tonight's episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." The eldest Hardy brother has often teamed up with Quen and his Private Party tag team partner Isiah Kassidy during their time in AEW, and he's often brought them some luck when added to the mix.

Despite earning two shots at the AEW World Tag Team Championships this year, Quen and Kassidy have been winless on AEW's primary "Dynamite" and "Rampage" shows since November 2021 when they teamed with Hardy for a victory over Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta. Since debuting in AEW in 2019, Private Party has been a mainstay in the promotion's tag team division but has yet to win the tag team titles. Their biggest victory to date came in the first round of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament in October 2019 when they knocked off The Young Bucks, upsetting the former champs.