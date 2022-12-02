AEW Rampage Live Coverage (12/02) - All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match, Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett Vs. Private Party, Athena In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on December 2, 2022!

Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Factory's QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. Marshall asked to speak to Cassidy this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" and requested the match, to which Cassidy was more than happy to comply. Will a new champion be crowned tonight?

Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett will be in tag team action, as they take on Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen). Lethal and Jarrett have been a dominant team since joining forces a few weeks ago after Jarrett made his debut in the company. Meanwhile, Private Party have been under the control of Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway ever since Kassidy lost a match to Page a few weeks ago on "Rampage" to secure their fate. Despite Hathaway and Page throwing every obstacle they can think of in their path, they have overcome them all thus far. Which team will come out on top?

In addition, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will be in action as she looks to continue to rack up wins. Athena has shown a new, more aggressive attitude over the past few weeks, beating down opponents after their matches have come to a finish and going as far as hitting referee Audrey Edwards a couple of weeks ago. Darby Allin will also be going one-on-one with The Factory's Cole Karter while Saraya, Swerve In Our Glory, The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn are all set to address AEW fans.