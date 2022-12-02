AEW Rampage Live Coverage (12/02) - All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match, Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett Vs. Private Party, Athena In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on December 2, 2022!
Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Factory's QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. Marshall asked to speak to Cassidy this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" and requested the match, to which Cassidy was more than happy to comply. Will a new champion be crowned tonight?
Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett will be in tag team action, as they take on Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen). Lethal and Jarrett have been a dominant team since joining forces a few weeks ago after Jarrett made his debut in the company. Meanwhile, Private Party have been under the control of Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway ever since Kassidy lost a match to Page a few weeks ago on "Rampage" to secure their fate. Despite Hathaway and Page throwing every obstacle they can think of in their path, they have overcome them all thus far. Which team will come out on top?
In addition, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will be in action as she looks to continue to rack up wins. Athena has shown a new, more aggressive attitude over the past few weeks, beating down opponents after their matches have come to a finish and going as far as hitting referee Audrey Edwards a couple of weeks ago. Darby Allin will also be going one-on-one with The Factory's Cole Karter while Saraya, Swerve In Our Glory, The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn are all set to address AEW fans.
Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter
We are live! Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Darby Allin and Cole Karter wait in the ring, with Nick Comoroto at ringside. Allin beats down Comoroto, then goes after Karter and tosses him into the ring. The bell rings and Allin delivers a drop kick to Karter. Karter tosses him out of the ring and powerbombs him into the apron. He tosses him into the ring, then throws him into the top turnbuckle. He delivers a Bucklebomb, followed by a drop kick and a suplex.
Back from the break, Karter delivers a knee. Allin fires back with a chop block, but Karter delivers an elbow. Allin manages to hit a Code Red, then ascends to the top and goes flying. He delivers the Scorpion Death Drop, then climbs to the top and hits the Coffin Drop for the win.
Winner: Darby Allin
We head backstage to Renee Paquette and Keith Lee. Paquette asks Lee for an update on him and Swerve Strickland, but before he can answer, Shane Taylor walks in and asks what it is with him leaving behind his partners, like he did with him six years ago. He then challenges him to a match against him and JD Griffey, and tells him he may want to find some help. Swerve appears behind him and Lee asks him if he can count on him.