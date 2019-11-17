The Young Bucks spoke with The Herald Bulletin about how they decided to sign Private Party, using social media to find the next new additions to the roster, and AEW listening to their audience.

In regards to Private Party, it only to a short YouTube clip to get Matt and Nick interested in signing them to All Elite Wrestling.

"I watched a 60-second YouTube clip and I said, 'Yep, we're signing them,'" Matt revealed. "It's fun to see that the television product is working because nobody knew these guys a couple months ago. And now Private Party, a graphic of them can appear on the big screen, and the entire arena goes nuts. So it's proof in the pudding, it's proof it's working and we just have to keep going."

Getting exposure on wrestling can sometimes just come from a couple gifs going viral on social media, and that's something Matt says they pay attention to closely as they look for new wrestlers.

"Going on Twitter and seeing who's blowing up, you know, who's making waves, whose gifs are circulating," Matt said. "It's the easiest time ever to have something go viral so like we keep our eyes on everything. That's how a lot of these stars are being made these days is through social media."

In previous interviews the EVPs (Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks) have noted if wrestlers become popular with the fans, they are going to strike while the iron is hot. Matt reiterated the company stance on not waiting too long, unlike other companies.

"You can't ignore that stuff in wrestling, you have to go with it," Matt said. "We want to be different than other wrestling companies. We want to listen to our audience and give them what they actually want."

Nick Jackson is scheduled to face Fenix on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks are also currently dealing with Santana and Ortiz, who put Matt through a portion of the stage on last Wednesday's show.