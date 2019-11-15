AEW has announced a "Dream Match" for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode - Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix.

As seen in the video below, AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks announced that his brother, Matt Jackson, had not been medically cleared to compete following the attack by Santana and Ortiz, also known as Proud-n-Powerful. Nick then announced that he will wrestle his first singles match in almost 4.5 years next Wednesday, against Rey Fenix. The Young Bucks were originally scheduled to wrestle a tag team match in Indianapolis. AEW is billing this as a "Dream Match" for fans.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN:

* Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

* Private Party vs. Proud-n-Powerful

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal