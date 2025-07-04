Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE Star Was A 'Breath Of Fresh Air' On Raw

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has praised the new look of Seth Rollins, following his recent Money in the Bank win.

Dreamer analyzed the June 30 "WWE Raw" on "Busted Open After Dark," where Rollins interrupted Gunther's promo. "The Visionary" was accompanied to the ring with his lackeys, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, as well as Paul Heyman, and all of them sported black outfits, while the briefcase was also decked in black. Dreamer feels that the new look makes them look more menacing than they already are.

"Seth Rollins, what a nice breath of fresh air, kind of, sorta. 'Cause [there are] so many different stories, and here comes Seth and Paul Heyman. I also really like the all dressed in black Seth Rollins. We've all talked about like this outfit, outfit change has been wonderful. I like the Money in the Bank briefcase, pretty much designed for him. I like both Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed wearing all black. It makes him look like more of a badass, you know, Paul Heyman, carrying the briefcase, everything works."

Rollins has worn some outlandish outfits over the last few years to highlight his shift from "The Architect" to his current "Visionary" character, but showcased a more sober look when confronting Gunther.

Rollins answered Gunther's question about who would be next to face him, borrowing the phrase used by his next opponent Goldberg, as he cockily claimed that he would easily get past the WWE Hall of Famer at Saturday Night's Main Event and was eager to find his next challenger afterward. Rollins, of course, doesn't need a sanctioned match as he can cash in his contract at any time, either on the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, or the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena.