Gunther Shares 'Disgust' For WWE's MITB Briefcase, Assesses Seth Rollins' Honor

At this year's Money in the Bank PLE, Seth Rollins yet again captured the MITB Briefcase, now carrying a contract for WWE championship gold with him at all times. Naturally, as the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther feels he has a target on his back — especially since Rollins was the inaugural champion of the title — and shared his thoughts about him and the briefcase during a podcast appearance.

"I wanna express my disgust for the Money in the Bank briefcase," Gunther said on "The Masked Man Show." "I remember back when some of those big cash-in moments happened and some of those guys won a big title for the first time in their career and it's because they run out with a briefcase and there's an already beaten opponent who's just, yeah... lay on top of him for three seconds." The champion further explained that he never found MITB cash-in wins as gratifying and also set the record straight that he'd personally never want to take part in a MITB Ladder Match either.

"I don't know. Maybe there's a little bit of honor left in Seth Rollins to not use it like that," Gunther said. "But yeah, I'm not too worried about it to be honest... It's a shortcut. When you win something big, you wanna earn it." Despite his concerns about Rollins, Gunther has a far bigger adversary in the returning Goldberg, and the two are already set to clash for the title at the next Saturday Night's Main Event.

