Seth Rollins Wins Briefcase Again After Jacob Fatu Turns On Solo Sikoa At WWE MITB

Seth Rollins is Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time in his career after grabbing the briefcase as bodies were strewn around the outside of the ring, thanks in part to his henchmen Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The match started with everyone going after Rollins, except El Grande Americano, who hopped out of the ring. Penta eventually sent Rollins out of the ring and hit him and everyone else with a crossbody (except Americano). Rollins then got taken out by Americano.

Sikoa went for a Samoan Spike on Rollins, but Rollins dodged it. He kicked him and sent him into a ladder before landing a Curb Stomp. Americano put Rollins in an Ankle Lock on top of a ladder. Penta and Andrade join them on the ladder with Americano pulling Andrade off the ladder and Penta doing a superplex on Rollins onto a ladder in the corner. Knight clotheslined Rollins out of the ring. As Knight and Penta climb the ladder, Reed and Breakker come down to the ring. Breakker speared Americano while Reed pulled Knight off the ladder. Reed hit Andrade with a tsunami while Breakker speared Knight.

While Breaker and Reed quietly made their way to the ring, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo announced their arrival when Fatu's music hit. They battled Breakker and Reed until Breakker speared Mateo through a barricade. Fatu nailed Reed with a Samoan Drop and followed with a tope suicida. Fatu then set up a ladder for Sikoa. As he is climbing the ladder, Fatu grabs his foot and yells, "Solo, I hate you!" before hitting him with a superkick. He followed up with a moonsault before chokeslamming him through a ladder set up between the apron and a barricade.

Rollins used the distraction to set up a ladder. As he began to climb the ladder, Knight pulled him down to hit him with a clothesline. Rollins pulls him off the ladder. He blocked a BFT attempt and sent Knight crashing through a ladder. After hitting a Curb Stomp, he climbed the ladder to become Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time since 2014. He went on to cash in at "WrestleMania 31" to become champion.