Ten months after debuting for WWE, Jacob Fatu fulfilled his "all gas, no brakes" motto by gaining his first singles title hardware in the United States Championship on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," WrestleMania 41, this past April. As he approaches his two month anniversary since capturing the title, the gravity of becoming the newest champion didn't set in until way after the festivities concluded, which he commented on during his interview with "Battleground Podcast."

"It hit me when I went back to the hotel room later that night. Just me and my son. My son was there with me," Fatu said. "Man, I ain't been there for a year, you know. Just like what I said...I've just been doing me, that's it. I'm just doing what Jacob's been doing for the past 12 years since I've been grinding at Knokx Pro...It is a lot. All of a sudden, everybody's your cousin now, since you get on TV now."

The victory was not an easy feat, as LA Knight, who was in his second run with the title, had to have the belt pried from his hands. Fatu took a moment to acknowledge his former rival for giving him the fight of his life on the most important stage in professional wrestling.

"Shout out to LA, man. You know, LA's been top dog...It was very special," Fatu added.

Long before his arrival at WWE, Fatu was hitting homeruns coast to coast, solidifying his unbeatable force to contend with demeanor for company's like Major League Wrestling, where he still remains the longest reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion in the latter title's history at 819 days. Now, "The Samoan Werewolf" has new posts to claim.

