Alex Hammerstone is now the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion after overcoming Jacob Fatu in a celebrated Title vs. Title match on tonight’s special episode of Fightland on Vice TV. This is his first reign with the World Heavyweight title.

He also retained his National Openweight title during this bout.

After some hard-hitting exchanges throughout the match, Hammerstone built up enough energy to finish Fatu off with a TKO (big neckbreaker).

Fatu, the former World Heavyweight champion, won the title at Kings of Colosseum in 2019 against Tom Lawlor. He’s currently the only previous champion in MLW history to hold the title for two straight years (819 days).