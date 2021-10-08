Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s special live coverage of MLW Fightland, which airs tonight on Vice TV at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for MLW:

FIGHTLAND on Vice TV preview https://t.co/OWmrDDX9ZC — FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 7, 2021

Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!