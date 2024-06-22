Jacob Fatu Makes Long-Awaited WWE Debut, Puts Cody Rhodes Through A Table On SmackDown

The newest member of The Bloodline made his debut after the main event of "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, making a big impression after sending Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes through the announce desk with a big splash. Jacob Fatu made his debut to help his cousin, the new "Head of the Table" Solo Sikoa, against Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens following a match between Rhodes and Sikoa.

Sikoa was set to face off against Rhodes with none of The Bloodline ringside, but Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa made their presence known shortly after the bell rang for the match, causing the disqualification. Orton and Owens ran down the ramp to help Rhodes against the stable, and all three men had Sikoa backed into a corner of the ring, where he started groveling to be spared before breaking his face broke into a grin. That's when Fatu debuted, sneaking up behind Rhodes, Orton, and Owens, taking the latter two men out before beating down Rhodes. Fatu got him onto the announce desk and hit a big splash from the top rope of the ring, then got back into the ring and hugged Sikoa, and Fatu, Sikoa, Tonga, and Loa raised their "ones" in the middle of the ring as "SmackDown" went off the air.

Fatu, a former Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion, revealed he had agreed to a deal with WWE over WrestleMania 40 weekend back in April. He had been a free agent for much of 2024.