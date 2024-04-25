Major Update On New WWE Signee Jacob Fatu's Status For This Week's SmackDown

WWE fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu ever since he revealed that he had signed a deal with WWE over WrestleMania 40 weekend. Fatu is the son of Sam Fatu, who WWE fans may know better as either The Tonga Kid or Tama from the '80s, and the nephew of Rikishi and the late Umaga.

Advertisement

Reports began circulating earlier this week that Fatu might make his debut this Friday on "WWE Smackdown," either as part of the 2024 WWE Draft or in a similar way to how former NJPW star Tama Tonga was introduced. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore as "PWInsider Elite" has reported that Fatu won't be making his debut this Friday, despite many people within WWE expecting an appearance. While no reason was given as to why he won't be appearing on the show, WWE sources relayed the idea that there is no rush when it comes to Fatu's arrival.

The report stated that WWE has plans laid out on how to add him to the Bloodline saga and reveal him to the WWE Universe, with the report highlighting that everything related to The Bloodline story is done meticulously.

Advertisement

With Tonga's recent debut, there were also reports suggesting that Tonga and Fatu would be paired as a tag team when Fatu arrives, due to their fathers, The Tonga Kid and Haku, being tag team partners in WWE during the '80s. However, since Fatu won't be appearing immediately, it's unclear if that plan will happen.