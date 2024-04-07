Top Free Agent Saying They've Signed With WWE

The free agent market in professional wrestling has been a hotbed of talent in 2024, with AEW picking up multiple free agents in Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay. WWE is currently signing free agents as well, with the company debuting former Stardom champion Giulia at Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver event and now another top free agent is saying he's WWE-bound.

According to Fightful Select, former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu is telling people he is signed with WWE. Fightful was unable to confirm Fatu's signing with WWE or with Fatu himself. Fatu has been a free agent for much of the year.

Along with being a hot prospect in pro wrestling, Fatu is also a cousin of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns, making him a logical choice to be an addition to The Bloodline. With the saga of the Anoa'i Dynasty's story set to take place in the main event of tonight's WrestleMania XL makes the timing of Fatu's rumored comments all the more weighted, as his cousin Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match, which essentially means there are no rules. Even before this weekend, Fatu had said he wanted to join his family in the Bloodline saga.

