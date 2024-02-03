Member Of The Anoa'i Family Is Reportedly A Free Agent

Just as The Bloodline saga has taken yet another turn in WWE, another member of the fabled Anoa'i family has hit the free agent market, as former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu's contract with the company has come to an end. A tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Fatu's uncle, raised eyebrows this week, calling Fatu "the baddest talented Indy worker on the scene" and wondering, "Who will sign him?" while tagging the official X accounts of both WWE and AEW.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net was then able to confirm Fatu's contract status, citing independent sources, while also reporting he is still set to appear for MLW in Philadelphia during the company's tapings tonight, where he will square off against Yuji Nagata. At this point, with The Rock now seemingly set to square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, to speculate on just about anyone getting involved in that story as they battle for the claim to "The Head of the Table" is fair, and it would make just as much sense for Fatu, son of Samuel Fatu (The Tonga Kid), to get involved as nearly any other available family member.

In fact, Fatu showed interest in just that as recently as last year. Of course, WWE shouldn't be his only option, as interest is likely to be significant for "The Samoan Werewolf," who held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for more than two years between 2019 and 2021. Fatu is a 12-year pro who already in 2024 has appeared in MLW, GCW, NJPW, and elsewhere, and has been ranked in the PWI 500 each year since 2019, peaking at #20 in 2020 and finishing just outside the top-50 in 2023 at #53.