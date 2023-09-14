WWE Stars Occupy Top Two Spots In PWI 500, Four In Top 10

It's the most wonderful time of the year when wrestling fans bust out their spreadsheets and compare notes to determine whether Pro Wrestling Illustrated's list of the year's top 500 wrestlers got it right or not.

The top ten of this year's PWI 500 was revealed on "Busted Open," by PWI Writers Al Castle and Candace Cordelia. WWE was well-represented in this year's top ten, taking four spots, with three of the four in the top five, and the top two spots going to WWE's two world champions.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins topped the list, beating out his former Shield brethren and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The edge went to Rollins due to him being a far more active competitor than the special attraction that Reigns has become over the past few years. The two men were joined by their former Shield compatriot Jon Moxley, as the AEW International Champion slid into the number three spot after a year that saw him become AEW World Champion in the wake of CM Punk's suspension, as well as a dominant figure on television alongside the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club.