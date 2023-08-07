Cody Rhodes Breaks Down WWE Feud With Brock Lesnar, Quest For WrestleMania Main Event

This past Saturday at WWE SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes definitively defeated Brock Lesnar in the duo's third match, putting an end to their feud that started in the aftermath of WWE WrestleMania 39. Speaking to Sports Illustrated following Saturday's victory, Rhodes took some time to look back on his rivalry with Lesnar, as well as ahead toward next year's WWE WrestleMania 40 main event.

"This was my third time wrestling him, and the first two matches were [about] surviving Brock Lesnar," Rhodes said. "This match was different. SummerSlam was all about defeating Brock Lesnar." Rhodes analyzed elements of the match from Saturday, pointing out moments where he was tossed around the ring by "The Beast Incarnate" that have left him feeling rough in the days that followed.

"There is no one like him. He's a rare athlete," Rhodes continued. "He's back home farming, but he was also preparing. This is what he loves. I don't talk to him, and we don't know each other like that, but I get a sense that's the type of passion he has. He makes this a heavyweight company, but he's also agile."

Rhodes called his victory over Lesnar, as well as his Royal Rumble win in January, "once-in-a-lifetime moments in a once-in-a-lifetime-run." Even beyond his career, the 38-year-old second-generation wrestler called defeating Lesnar one of the best moments of his life, but Rhodes still has much he's looking forward to in the months and years ahead.