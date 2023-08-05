Brock Lesnar Raises Cody Rhodes' Arm After Losing To Him At WWE SummerSlam

The saga has ended between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, with Rhodes coming out victorious and Lesnar even raising Cody's hand in the middle of the ring after their SummerSlam rubber match.

In his first SummerSlam appearance in eight years, Rhodes got the jump on Lesnar, but was immediately taken to Suplex City. The story of the match quickly became whether Rhodes could even survive, as Lesnar suplexed him multiple times, screaming at him that it was "only going to get worse" and to "save himself." On several occasions, Lesnar threw Rhodes out of the ring to try and get a count-out victory, but Cody continually beat the count. At one point in the match, Lesnar got out of the ring, seemingly done playing games, and hit an F5 on Rhodes, sending him crashing through the announce table, but after another sudden surge of energy, Rhodes beat the count at nine.

Rhodes eventually did mount a comeback, exposing a turnbuckle and later hit Lesnar with the steel steps, despite the match never being officially declared a No Disqualification match. Lesnar was able to get him into the Kimura Lock in the center of the ring, but Rhodes got to the ropes and eventually locked in a Kimura Lock of his own. Then, in a final rallying effort, Rhodes countered another F5 from Lesnar, hitting multiple Cross Rhodes maneuvers. After the third Cross Rhodes, Rhodes pinned Lesnar for the three count and the victory. After the match, in a sign of respect, the men butted heads and embraced, with Lesnar raising Rhodes' arm multiple times in the ring.