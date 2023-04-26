Jacob Fatu Wants To Be In WWE, Says Joining Bloodline Is 'In God's Hands'

For generations, the Samoan dynasty of the Anoa'i family has been dominating the world of professional wrestling. The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna, Umaga, and Rikishi paved the way for the current generation, including The Bloodline in WWE, to thrive. However, active wrestlers of this tribe aren't limited to Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos. They have relatives such as Jacob Fatu dominating other corners of the industry as well. But will we ever see Major League Wrestling's reigning National Openweight Champion on "Raw" or "Smackdown"? He says that it's all "in God's hands." On "Bullet Cast" (via Fightful), "The Samoan Werewolf" shared that he would love to join "The Tribal Chief" in WWE someday. Although, despite his fans saying that is something they also want, he's not in a hurry to get there before the time is right.

"Do I want to be there? Yeah, absolutely," Jacob Fatu said in the interview. "But then again, I didn't expect to be at MLW this long. It's really in God's hands. I'm thankful for it. I watch my brothers every day. Like Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they're doing. That feeling of what they're doing is real. If you ask me, it's God's timing. I'm going to leave it at that. There ain't no telling."

Unless he's granted an early release from his current deal, Fatu is committed to Court Bauer's promotion for the foreseeable future. Back in 2020, it was reported that he signed a five-year contract extension with MLW. But with Reigns seemingly slowing down these days, it's possible that his cousin could step up whenever the time is right.