Jacob Fatu Shares His Son's Illustration Of The Extended Anoa'i Bloodline

Major League Wrestling star Jacob Fatu shared the below illustration on Twitter that he says his son made to highlight the legendary Anoa'i family.

For those who are wondering, Fatu is the son of Sam Fatu, who competed in WWE during the 1980s under the ring names Tama and Tonga Kid; and as Samoan Savage in WCW. His uncles are WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi (who was also his trainer) and the late Umaga. His first cousins include the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Jacob Fatu began his in-ring career in 2012 and has been with MLW since 2019. That same year, he signed a multi-year contract with the company. He holds the record for the longest reign as MLW World Heavyweight Champion: a total of 819 days. Fatu is the current MLW National Openweight Champion and has been since defeating John Hennigan at MLW War Chamber on April 6.

Besides being a champion in MLW, "The Samoan Werewolf" is currently the House of Glory's Heavyweight Champion. His last title defense was in March when he defended against "NJPW Strong" star Fred Rosser. Fatu's other recent title defenses include former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and former WWE Superstar JTG. Fatu also holds the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship, which he successfully defended earlier this year against Impact Wrestling star Black Taurus. Speaking of Impact, last July, Fatu challenged then-Impact World Champion Josh Alexander for the title at the Ric Flair's Last Match event.