Major League Wrestling announced MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu has re-signed a new, long-term multi-year contract with the company.

"This is where I wanted to be all along. CONTRA in MLW: this is my home," Fatu said.

Fatu debuted in MLW back in February. Earlier this month, Fatu retained his title against LA Park at MLW's first-ever PPV, Saturday Night FightNight.

"Fatu has been a revelation in the sport with a breakout year and has shown all the attributes we look for in a champion," stated MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. "We are excited to know that Fatu is someone we can build around, and we look forward to seeing him fight under the MLW banner for years to come."

The champion's next appearance will be on December 5 at the Opera Cup in the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.