Rikishi Introduces Newest Wrestler From The Anoa'i Family

In the words of DJ Khaled, "Another one."

This week, yet another member of the Anoa'i family has entered the wrestling world. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi announced via Instagram that his son would be entering the wrestling world, using the name Thamiko T. Fatu moving forward. The 36-year-old performer is Rikishi's fourth and final son to become a professional wrestler, joining his three brothers, Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Thamiko, real name Jeramiah Fatu, has remained away from the wrestling world up until this point, but his arrival on the scene could be a major development for any company that he ends up competing for. While some fans are already speculating that Thamiko will eventually become a new addition to WWE's Bloodline faction, Rikishi's Instagram post suggests that Thamiko is independent and accepting bookings at this time.

Thamiko, who Rikishi nicknamed "Toko Uso" online, has a lot of pressure on his shoulders as a part of the legendary Anoa'i Family Dynasty. The Anoa'i family is one of the most prolific families in professional wrestling history, with members making their marks all over the world. While the most notable of these family members in the modern day may be The Bloodline, who has dominated WWE's main roster as a group for three years now, the Anoa'i family's dominance reigns elsewhere, with the likes of Jacob Fatu dominating MLW and the North American independents over the past number of years.

While Toko's journey as a professional wrestler is just beginning, his two older brothers just celebrated a major career milestone earlier this month when they became the first WWE Tag Team Champions to main event WrestleMania, losing the titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Night One of WWE's biggest event of the year.