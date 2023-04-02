Roman Reigns Explains The Logic Behind The Bloodline: 'High Tide Lifts All Ships.'

As WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend approaches its conclusion, it's hard to deny the prestige that The Bloodline has brought to WWE's product over the past few years. With the culmination of the Bloodline/Sami Zayn storyline transpiring last night and Roman Reigns' third-straight year defending a World Championship at WrestleMania taking place later tonight, WWE's biggest weekend of the year has revolved around the Bloodline more than any other performers.

Reigns spoke about how he has been able to help elevate his fellow Bloodline members in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on behalf of BT Sport. Helwani compared Reigns' run atop the company to previous top stars, pointing out that Reigns is the only one to bring others to the top with him. "It's one of those things where... this is a team. We're a company. There's this crazy inner competition going on but at the end of the day we're a team," Roman explained, "I just want to do what's best for the team."

This philosophy has been perhaps the biggest factor in the Bloodline's success over the years, but Roman believes that his connection with his fellow members has been a key component as well. "We've been together for so long, there's so much chemistry there... I had that since day one with Paul [Levesque], I knew I had that with Jey, I knew, once Jimmy came back, we'd have that with him as well," Roman explained, "Solo was a pleasant surprise... it was a perfect fit."

Reigns has reigned as World Champion for over 900 days, but he believes it is best to elevate as many people as possible instead of standing alone at the top of the mountain. "If we can't lift everybody up then we aren't what we say we are," Roman concluded, "High tide lifts all ships and that was the most important thing to me."