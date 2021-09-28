On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu ahead of his “title vs. title” clash this Saturday against MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone at MLW Fightland. Fatu is part of the famous Anoa’i family with his father being The Tonga Kid, thus making him first cousins with The Usos. Fatu revealed if he has received any advice from his father or any other family members ahead of his big match at MLW Fightland.

“Oh, absolutely. It’s not even Pops. It’s everybody that’s involved with the business, even my family that’s seeing the stuff all over social media,” Fatu noted. “I think just him being excited is just enough advice for me to really go in there and do what I do, but absolutely, man, with Pops, he’s always there. Uncle Kishi (Rikishi) is always there. Shoutout to The Usos and brother Roman too. We just all connected, but I think they’re more exciting and more nervous about the match though than I am.

“It feels good, man. They know the work I put in and vice versa because this isn’t just a family where it’s just, ‘Oh yeah, we’re cousins, and we don’t talk.’ No, we’re all really tapped in with each other, and it’s nothing but motivation. It’s nothing but happiness because we know that grind where we come from, but not only that, we also know what our uncles and our fathers have done for us to open up the doors and lay the mat down for us. We really respect what’s going on but also too, really put in that work. It’s good. I wouldn’t have it no other way. I’m glad I’m part of the Anoa’i/Fatu family.”

Both Fatu and his cousin Roman Reigns are at the top of their respective promotions with Fatu being the MLW World Heavyweight Champion and Reigns being the WWE Universal Champion. Fatu discussed if he and Reigns have talked about where they are both at in the industry.

“You know what, we haven’t, but I was with Jey a couple of weeks ago,” Fatu revealed. “But when we do talk, though, even if it’s just seeing each other on the road, or sometimes in an airport or whatever it is, they know the work they doing, you know. We just fill it. It’s weird, when you’re family like that and you’re really tapped in with your family, you just kind of fill it, plus our family is so big too where word gets around anyways. But when it is time to sit down at that table and for us to really talk about what’s going on with them on that side, it’s gonna be something good for us and also for our kids as well.”

Hausman commented on how fans can only imagine what it’s like to live as part of the Anoa’i/Fatu family because most only see glimpses from the Young Rock series.

“That was just the way we was raised, though, for real for real, but it’s all love though, man, and shoutout to The Rock too,” Fatu said. “It feels good to hear the Samoan music that we actually grew up on playing on a worldwide network, so shoutout to The Rock for doing that, man.”

You can follow Jacob Fatu on Twitter @SAMOANWEREWOLF

