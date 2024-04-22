Backstage Update On WWE Creative Status Of Potential New Bloodline Member Jacob Fatu

The Bloodline has undergone a fairly massive internal revolution since Roman Reigns was finally defeated at WrestleMania XL. Solo Sikoa now appears to be in charge of the group, and his heavy-handed approach has already seen Jimmy Uso expelled and the debuting Tama Tonga brought in to replace him. Furthermore, it seems likely that Jacob Fatu — cousin to Reigns, Sikoa, and The Usos — is the next addition to The Bloodline after he reportedly signed with WWE over WrestleMania weekend.

According to PWInsider Elite (which, along with Fightful Select, initially reported Fatu's signing) the former MLW Heavyweight Champion is expected to make his WWE debut as early as this week's "SmackDown" and become a regular TV performer going forward. He's also rumored to be paired with Tonga as an homage to their fathers, who competed as WWE tag team The Islanders in the 1980s. Notably, this seems to confirm that The Bloodline is entering a new generation with Sikoa at the helm and Fatu and Tonga taking on a similar role to The Usos under Reigns.

Throughout his career, Fatu has captured gold in multiple promotions, including DEFY Wrestling, House of Glory Wrestling, and most notably Major League Wrestling, where — similar to Reigns — he enjoyed a historic reign as MLW Heavyweight Champion, holding the title for an unprecedented 819 days. The Bloodline would only be Fatu's latest Anoa'i-oriented stable, as he was part of the modern incarnation of the Samoan SWAT Team with another cousin, Lance Anoa'i, during his MLW run.

