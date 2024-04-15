Backstage News On Tama Tonga And Jacob Fatu's WWE Integration

With Roman Reigns no longer the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Rock stepping away from WWE for the immediate future, and Jey Uso getting a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash 2024, The Bloodline almost looked like it had completely fallen apart following WrestleMania 40. However, some new life has been injected into the group as of late in the form of Tama Tonga.

The former NJPW star made his surprise debut on the April 12 edition of "WWE Smackdown" to side with Solo Sikoa and attack Jimmy Uso, forcing him out of the group in the process. Tonga's WWE debut has been rumored for some time, and according to Fightful Select, he is already making a good impression backstage. A recent report has claimed that Tonga has integrated himself into the swing of things in WWE very well, with sources reportedly being very happy with how things have been going for him. Tonga has several long-standing friendships within WWE, particularly with those who have ties to New Japan, especially the Bullet Club, including Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and The Good Brothers.

The same can also be said for former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, who revealed over WrestleMania 40 weekend that he has agreed to a deal with WWE and will be debuting in the near future. Fightful Select confirmed with WWE sources who were at WrestleMania 40 that Fatu also integrated himself into the company very well, as he was spotted backstage at Lincoln Financial Field. Fatu has yet to appear on screen for WWE, but it has been rumored that Tonga and Fatu could be paired together on screen given that their fathers, Haku (Tonga) and The Tonga Kid (Fatu), teamed up together as The Islanders in the 1980s.

