WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 6/21 - CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Appear, Money In The Bank Qualifiers Continue

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 21, 2024, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

The next entrants into the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches at WWE Money In The Bank on July 6 will be revealed tonight, as Carmelo Hayes collides with Randy Orton and The Bloodline's Tama Tonga, while Andrade squares off with one half of the current WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Kevin Owens, and Bianca Belair goes head-to-head with The OC's Michin and Chelsea Green in three Triple Threat qualifier matches. The winners of tonight's bouts will join Jey Uso and IYO SKY in the two respective Money In The Bank match-ups.

WWE Clash At The Castle last Saturday was a night with many notable moments, but perhaps two of the biggest were CM Punk ensuring that Drew McIntyre was unable to dethrone Damian Priest as the World Heavyweight Champion by becoming the new referee when the first one was taken out of the match, and The Bloodline beating down Cody Rhodes on the ramp following his I Quit Undisputed WWE Championship match against AJ Styles until the aforementioned Owens and Orton ran out to provide Rhodes with a helping hand. Following such events, Rhodes and Punk will both be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share as the latter returns to his hometown.

As tensions continue to be on the rise between them, LA Knight and Logan Paul will be meeting one another in the ring. Knight has been looking to get his hands on the United States Champion for several weeks now, and had been seen on "SmackDown" on a handful of occasions searching for him including two weeks ago when he demanded to know the whereabouts of Paul from "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis.

Additionally, WWE Women's Champion Bayley and Jade Cargill are advertised to be in town per WWE's event page.