WWE Star Seth Rollins Recalls Coming Up With Idea For MITB Cash-In At WrestleMania 31

WWE WrestleMania 31 closed with Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, winning the title in what Michael Cole called "the heist of the century." While joining "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rollins revealed whose idea it was for the cash-in to happen on that night.

"The idea to cash in the contact at WrestleMania was my idea, yes," Rollins revealed. "I had put it into the ether probably two months prior or so... at the time there was only one World Championship, and the champion was Brock Lesnar and you looked at, okay, Brock wrestles maybe twice a year, when are you gonna cash in this thing on Brock Lesnar? Is Brock Lesnar going to allow you to cash it in on him?

Rollins noted that when he won the Money in the Bank contract in June 2014, he looked at the landscape to determine when would be the best opportunity to go for the gold. At the time, fans were rejecting Reigns and Lesnar was barely around, so WrestleMania 31 seemed like the perfect event for the cash-in.

"I pitched the idea, I let it sit in the ether for a while and then still even the day of — obviously I was still doing a story with Randy Orton leading up to WrestleMania — even still 'til after my match with Randy was the first confirmation I had gotten that we were gonna go in that direction," Rollins recalled. "I don't know whose idea the triple threat part of it was. I think my idea was just like a cash-in after the match, but somebody came up with the triple threat idea in the interim... it was a brilliant kind of way to do it that I'd never even considered."

