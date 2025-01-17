WWE's Seth Rollins Recalls 'Panic' Before MITB Cash-In At WrestleMania 31

WrestleMania 31 was memorable for a number of reasons, like the WWE debut of Sting and John Cena's fourth WWE United States Championship win. However, it will be best remembered for what happened at the end of the show, as Seth Rollins, in what was one of the biggest nights of his career, cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and stole the victory from both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rollins looked back at the night and described the vibe backstage.

"I remember Michael Hayes is in the producer seat and Hunter [Triple H] and Vince [McMahon] are on the far side. I want to say there was panic about the time because we were still on pay-per-view, so we have to be off at this time," he recalled.

Rollins explained that because of this, WWE didn't have the option to overrun their show which would have ruined the ending to WrestleMania 31.

"With streaming, they're awesome because of that, you get a little window and you're not strict, because the advertising model is a little different," Rollins continued. "So, it's like, by the time we had to be off, done. So I remember sitting there and thinking, 'Oh, shoot, they're not going to make it, we're going to have to do this tomorrow,' that's what I was thinking."

However, he concluded that WWE handled it professionally, hitting the right cues, and the show ended without a hitch.

