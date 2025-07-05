WWE Tag Champ Angelo Dawkins Was Worried About Knees After Surgery Earlier This Year

Fans who tuned into the April 25 episode of "WWE SmackDown" got to see one of WWE's most exciting matches of the entire year as The Street Profits successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championships in a wild Triple Threat Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match against #DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns. During the match, Angelo Dawkins speared Tommaso Ciampa out of mid-air, landing on a table in the center of the ring, but Dawkins took most of the impact on his knees. During a recent appearance on "Sports With Strawberry Ice," Dawkins jokingly said that he took all of the impact on his knees just to see if the meniscus surgery he had at the start of the year had actually worked properly.

"I mean honestly to be fair to with you, I have a really big time fear of heights," Dawkins said. "Then you know my knees broke the fall, so that was cool. The cool part is I had meniscus surgery at the beginning of the year, so I had to really see if my meniscus surgery really worked you know what I'm saying? I mean it looks liked it worked...people forget I'm 280 pounds alright? Gravity–I can jump pretty high, but gravity is also a real thing when it comes to me."

Fortunately for Dawkins, not only was he able to make it out of the TLC match in one piece with gold around his waist, but both he and Montez Ford have been able to keep hold of their titles ever since. However, the two title defenses they have made against Fraxiom and The Wyatt Sicks have both ended in no contests.

Please credit "Sports With Strawberry Ice" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.