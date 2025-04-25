WWE SmackDown Results 4/25 - WWE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat TLC Match, Women's US Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on April 25, 2025, coming to you live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas!

The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of #DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a Triple Threat TLC Match. Although Shelley and Sabin challenged The Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship in a one fall match during last week's edition of "SmackDown", things ultimately ended when #DIY interfered and beat both teams down. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis subsequently informed Ciampa and Gargano of tonight's match shortly afterwards backstage as a direct result of their actions.

Another title will be on the line, as Zelina Vega challenges Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship. Vega scored a win over Green last week in a non-title match when she surprised Green with a Sunset Flip powerbomb, prompting Aldis to give Vega a title shot tonight which he told Green about over a phone call as seen in a video posted to WWE's X page.

Additionally, John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show after dethroning Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion at Night Two of WrestleMania 41 and meeting Randy Orton in a tense confrontation this past Monday on "WWE Raw".