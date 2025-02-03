Backstage Update On Angelo Dawkins' WWE Absence

After being out of action since December, Angelo Dawkins returned to WWE television alongside his partner Montez Ford this past weekend at the Royal Rumble. The Street Profits helped DIY retain the WWE Tag Team Championships against the Motor City Machine Guns, but then quickly attacked both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa following the match. Dave Meltzer has now provided an update on Dawkins' month-long absence on "Wrestling Observer Radio," revealing that he underwent knee surgery during his time away from the ring.

"Angelo Dawkins had minor knee surgery, torn meniscus I believe, just in the last couple of weeks, so that's why he had the crutch, and I don't know if that was ever explained ... Actually in the post-show, Big E brought it up, you know just out of nowhere, just like, 'oh yeah he just had knee surgery,' so you know I think Dawkins had told him, like earlier that afternoon. So he didn't even seem like it was something that he was supposed to say, it was just something that he kind of said."

At first it looked like The Street Profits were turning heel on Saturday night when they cost the Guns their title opportunity, but it seems like both Dawkins and Ford are interested in specifically regaining the championships from DIY. Hopefully Dawkins is able to stay healthy upon his return to the ring, especially if the Profits will be set for a title opportunity on the road to WrestleMania.

