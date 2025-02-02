DIY Retain WWE Tag Titles At Royal Rumble Following Interference From Street Profits

The Motor City Machine Guns were screwed out of the WWE Tag Team Championship against #DIY during the Royal Rumble premium live event Saturday night. MCMG were facing the defending champions in Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa under two-out-of-three falls stipulations, having lost the titles to underhanded tactics in December, and seeing their rematch earlier this month come to an abrupt end. Smoke and mirror tactics were once again the aim of the game for Ciampa and Gargano, confusing their opponents with a phantom tag to Gargano, allowing for Ciampa to land the running knee on Alex Shelley for the first fall.

They sought to close the match with more of the same, Ciampa at one stage crawling beneath the ring to wipe out Shelley on the other side. But MCMG managed to fight back and level the score. Even still, Chris Sabin took both Fairytale Ending and Project Ciampa for what seemed to be the end, only to kick out at two; Ciampa went for the Air Raid Crash from the top rope, but Shelley fought back into the bout with Sabin, landing a double-team blockbuster for their own near-fall. MCMG looked to finish the match and regain their titles, but while the referee focused on one half of things, the Street Profits emerged to cost them the bout, hitting them with crutches. Once #DIY had secured the second fall and, thus, victory, the Profits also wiped them out to close the segment holding the titles.