DIY Turn Heel On Motor City Machine Guns, Win WWE Tag Team Titles On SmackDown

New WWE Tag Team Champions were crowned during "WWE SmackDown" as #DIY upset Motor City Machine Guns to begin their second reign. The team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa held the titles for 28 days previously after defeating A-Town Down Under on July 5 and losing them to Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa on August 2. They lost against MCMG in October to miss out on number one contendership, further watching on as they won the titles from Tonga and Loa moments later, and this match was very much treated as fork in the road for #DIY and their tumultuous tandem after weeks of frustration.

However, Gargano and Ciampa would be revealed to have conceived a plan to undercut the champions in the bout itself. With MCMG isolating Ciampa in the bout and looking on course for retention, Gargano tagged himself in to the ire of his partner. The pair proceeded to argue with one another in the ring, with Ciampa shoving Gargano and then having it reciprocated to send him to the floor. Gargano yelled at Ciampa to get out of the ring so he could handle this himself, while Ciampa screamed back that #DIY was finished. As Gargano continued to wrestle Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley apparently solo, Ciampa grabbed a steel chair from ringside, yelling towards commentary that Gargano was useless before trying to enter the ring. With the referee preventing him from entering, Gargano landed a low blow to Sabin, laughing with Ciampa in the corner before tagging him in to hit Meet in the Middle and win the titles.