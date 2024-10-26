Motor City Machine Guns Win WWE Tag Team Titles Amidst Bloodline Drama On SmackDown

The Motor City Machine Guns had their second and third matches on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday that emanated from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin walked out of New York City the new WWE Tag Team Champions. MCMG initially defeated #DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to become number one contenders for the belts. Following their victory, the Bloodline came down to the ring to confront Shelley and Sabin. Solo Sikoa welcomed them to "SmackDown" after demanding the Brooklyn crowd acknowledge him. Sabin said they were ready to take the championship any place, any time, and Sikoa said they could have a title match right now. General Manager Nick Aldis made the match official after MCMG said he knew they were the most important championships to them, and the bell rang.

When Sikoa got on the apron to interfere in the match, Jimmy Uso appeared from the crowd to take him out, as well as Jacob Fatu, who was also at ringside. Roman Reigns' music hit and he charged down to the ring, while Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, as well as Sabin and Shelley were laid out in the ring.

The referee was taken down and Loa and Tonga looked to capitalize by throwing chairs into the ring. Another hooded figure jumped the ring barricade and took out Loa. The figure then super kicked Tonga and hit him with the chair in the ring before delivering a spear. He took off his hood and was revealed to be Jey Uso. Sabin and Shelley picked up Loa and delivered the Skull and Bones to pin Loa and pick up their first gold in WWE.

