WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/25 - WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match, GUNTHER & Cody Rhodes Meet In The Ring

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 25, 2024, coming to you live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York!

The Bloodline will find out who their next challengers for the WWE Tag Team Championship are tonight as Motor City Machine Guns go head-to-head with of #DIY in a Number One Contenders Match. Both teams emerged victorious in a pair of Triple Threat Qualifier Matches last week when Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin emerged victorious over A-Town Down Under and Los Garza, while Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated The Street Profits and Pretty Deadly.

With just over a week to go before they meet in a Champion vs. Champion Match to determine the first ever Crown Jewel Champion at WWE Crown Jewel, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be meeting one another in the ring tonight. Following a verbal confrontation between them on the October 14 edition of "Raw", Rhodes invited GUNTHER to appear on "SmackDown" during last Friday's edition of the show.

Additionally, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade look to break their 3-3 tie tonight as they battle it out one last time in their Best of Seven Series. Not only will LA Knight serve as the special guest referee of the match, but the winner of the bout will receive a shot at his United States Championship.

