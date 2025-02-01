WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage 2/1 - Mens And Women's Royal Rumble Matches, Two Championships On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, coming to you live from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana!

The 2025 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches are set to take place tonight, with a shot at a championship of their choosing awaiting the winners of both contests. In order for a competitor to be eliminated, they must be thrown over the top rope and both of their feet must hit the floor with new competitors entering every 90 seconds.

As of right now, John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Penta, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Santos Escobar, Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker have all been confirmed as entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Bayley, IYO SKY, Ivy Nie, Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, and Nia Jax have all declared themselves as competitors in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against his former friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match. The issues between Rhodes and Owens have been well documented over the course of the past weeks dating back to an attack Owens launched on Randy Orton a few months ago to take him out of action, with the two finding themselves involved in numerous brawls with one another and Owens claiming himself as the rightful Winged Eagle Championship.

Another championship will also be on the line, as Motor City Machine Guns challenge #DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championship in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. Not only were Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin dethroned as WWE Tag Team Champions by Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on the December 6, 2024 episode of "WWE SmackDown", but the former pair have been looking to seek their retribution on the latter pair since Gargano turned his back on them in the bout to help himself and Ciampa win the title.