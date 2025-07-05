Trish Stratus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Will Challenge Tiffany Stratton At Evolution

We're nine days away from "WWE Evolution 2" and the card is still filling out. On "SmackDown", Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton came to the ring to discuss her opponent.

Since IYO SKY chose Rhea Ripley as her opponent, Stratton wanted to choose hers. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill made her way to the ring to let the champ know she's always coming for a title. She warned her to choose correctly "or you won't be at "SummerSlam"."

Stratton informed the crowd that she had a surprise for everyone and invited her "Elimination Chamber" partner, Trish Stratus to the ring. Stratton said it wouldn't be "Evolution" without Stratusfaction and put her title on the line. Cargill said it doesn't matter if she faces her or a legend at "SummerSlam". Stratus mentioned that her kids have never seen her as a champion and "8-time champion" has a nice ring to it. Stratton said it's no longer the "Attitude Era" and it wouldn't be easy and the WWE Universe runs on "Tiffy Time".