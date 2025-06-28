Jade Cargill Makes Quick Work Of Asuka To Win QOTR Finals At WWE Night Of Champions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was in the eye of the storm as Jade Cargill took on Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals at Saturday's Night of Champions event. The veteran Asuka tried her best to weather Cargill's immense power, but by the time the clouds had cleared, it was Cargill standing tall, with not only a crown to her name, but her first-ever chance to fight for a singles title in WWE.

The match's opening saw Asuka overwhelm Asuka with her signature strikes, with the veteran making quick work of Cargill's knee before beating her chest raw with some choice kicks. Cargill was not deterred, pounding her chest tauntingly before she attempted to take Asuka up for a Chokeslam. Asuka expertly countered into a leg lock, but Cargill's sheer strength allowed her to power through and send Asuka crashing down for a Suplex. Cargill began to put the pressure on Asuka with her overwhelming strength, and grounded the veteran with a Superkick/Chokeslam combo for a near-fall. The two entered a back-and-forth slugfest, with Asuka eluding Cargill until a blocked kick allowed Cargill to rock Asuka with a Powerbomb.

While Asuka staged a brief comeback against Cargill, Cargill managed to stay ahead of her competitor long enough to set up for Jaded. Asuka, however, countered with the Asuka Lock, and when Cargill attempted to turn the submission into a roll-up, Cargill was rocked by several strikes. Things unraveled for "The Empress of Tomorrow" in the blink of an eye, as Cargill plucked Asuka mid-running hip attack attempt. Asuka was Jaded shortly thereafter to give Cargill the win.

With her victory, Cargill is now set to face Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam for the WWE Women's Championship. This is Cargill's first singles title opportunity since making her high-profile WWE debut in 2024.