WWE Night Of Champions Results 6/28 - Undisputed WWE Title On The Line, King & Queen Of The Ring Tournament Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Night Of Champions on June 28, 2025, coming to you live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at a special start time of 1 PM ET!

John Cena will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash on May 10 as he defends against CM Punk. Cena and Punk have had no shortage of history with one another, reigniting their rivalry with one another a couple of weeks ago with a series of messages they have sent to one another during several verbal confrontations as the former looks to appeal to the latter in an attempt to change his mind on his negative outlook towards the WWE Universe.

Speaking of Orton, he will be competing in the finals of the 2025 King Of The Ring when he goes one-on-one with Cody Rhodes while Jade Cargill collides with Asuka in the finals of the 2025 Queen Of The Ring Tournament. The winners of both matches will earn the opportunity to challenge either GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship or the aforementioned Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam depending on the tournament they're competing in and whether they are apart of the "Raw" or "SmackDown" roster.

Jacob Fatu will be putting the United States Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Backlash as he defends against his former ally Solo Sikoa. Since Fatu betrayed Sikoa during the 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money In The Bank earlier this month to ensure that he wouldn't become the briefcase holder, things have only become increasingly tense between the two men as they've encountered one another in a series of physical and verbal altercations over the course of the past few weeks.

Additionally, Sami Zayn looks to redeem himself after coming up short in the semifinals of the 2025 King Of The Ring Tournament to the aforementioned Orton on the June 20 edition of "SmackDown" as he goes one-on-one with Karrion Kross. Rhea Ripley will also be colliding with former friend and longtime rival Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight.