Women's World Champ IYO SKY Challenges Rhea Ripley To Evolution Title Match On WWE Raw

A second title match has been confirmed for Evolution II on July 13 and it will be Rhea Ripley taking on WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY. Ripley opened "WWE Raw" live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday, and before she could say too much, SKY came out to challenge her to the match. SKY said that "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce told her she could pick her challenger for the all-women's premium live event.

SKY told Ripley she wanted to defend against the best, so that meant defending against "The Eradicator." Ripley said that she has nothing but respect for SKY, and if that's what the champion wants, she'll stop at nothing to get the Women's World title back. Ripley said that whatever happens at Evolution, that's what SKY wanted.

Ripley and SKY last faced off in a triple threat match involving Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, a match that opened night two of the event. SKY retained the title on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" while handing Belair her first 'Mania loss.

The Evolution match is the second to be added to the card. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her gold against former TNA Knockouts Champion-turned "WWE NXT" star Jordynne Grace.