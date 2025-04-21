IYO SKY Hands Bianca Belair First WWE WrestleMania Loss, Retains Women's World Title

Iyo Sky retained her WWE Women's World Championship over Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to open WrestleMania 41 on Sunday.

Belair confirmed she was challenging for the Women's World Championship after she won the Elimination Chamber in March, but then just two days later she watched on as Iyo Sky dethroned Rhea Ripley. In the weeks since, Ripley had pursued a rematch for her title and, failing that, a place in the WrestleMania 41 match to turn it into a triple threat; although Sky had become more of an afterthought compared to animosity between her challengers.

The bout itself started much in that vein, with Ripley and Belair focused on removing Sky from the equation as to focus on one another. That continued to work in Sky's favor though, as Ripley and Belair focused on beating one another and Sky found opportunities to take advantage. It worked the other way, with Ripley hitting a Razor's Edge to send Sky into Belair, allowing Ripley to then cinch in the Prism Lock to Sky.

Belair broke up that hold, eventually hitting a 450 Splash to Sky only for Ripley to hoist her up for Riptide; Belair rolled out of the ring after kicking out, leading Ripley to turn her attention to Sky to no avail. Sky attempted to land the Over The Moonsault on Ripley but she got her feet up to halt the "Genius of the Sky," allowing Belair to enter the fold and hit Sky with the KOD – Ripley broke up the subsequent pin attempt.

Belair got Ripley up for the KOD, but Ripley landed on her feet to set up for the Riptide. Alas, Belair broke free to hit her signature hair whip and successfully hit the KOD, only for Sky to break up the pin hitting an Over The Moonsault on both competitors. Sky then pinned Belair, retaining her title and preserving her perfect record in championship triple threats; Sky is the first to defeat Belair at WrestleMania after four years.