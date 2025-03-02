Bianca Belair Becomes First-Ever Two-Time WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match Winner

Bianca Belair secured a WrestleMania match against the WWE Women's World Champion with her win in the women's Elimination Chamber.

The match started with the surprise return of Jade Cargill, meeting the first two entrants of the bout, Naomi and Liv Morgan, in the ring. Cargill unleashed a brutal attack on Naomi to render her technically eliminated from the match. That led to Belair being revealed as the next entrant until Roxanne Perez entered the affair.

Bayley was the next entrant, picking up immediately with Perez and battering her against the inside of her pod, before getting involved in the wider action. Alexa Bliss was the final participant to enter the fold, with her and Morgan staring one another down. Bayley became the first to be eliminated from the match via pinfall, dumping Perez over the top ropes before taking an ObLivion to get eliminated by Morgan. Morgan would then retreat from Belair atop the one of the pods, only to be whipped off with Belair's braid. Perez would be the next eliminated as she took to the fight to Belair, setting up Pop Rox before taking a codebreaker from Morgan, culminating in a Twisted Bliss for the pinfall by Bliss.

Bliss would next be eliminated after hitting the Sister Abigail to Belair, with "The EST" rolling away as Morgan flipped Bliss into a surprise cover to eliminate her. Bliss continued to stare Morgan down before leaving the Chamber. Belair last eliminated Morgan with the KOD, becoming the first woman to win the Elimination Chamber twice and securing a shot at either Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky – who both emerged to face her – ahead of their title match this coming Monday on "WWE Raw."