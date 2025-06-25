First WWE Evolution Match Confirmed, Jordynne Grace To Challenge For NXT Women's Title

"WWE NXT's" main event was guaranteed to be chaotic, as Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, and Jordynne Grace faced off in a Fatal Fourway to determine the Number One Contender for Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship. Tuesday's whirlwind match saw ring-shaking moves, outside interference, and several near falls, but there was one juggernaut who withstood it all to emerge victorious: Grace.

Tuesday's Evolution Eliminator match started off in a whirlwind, with all women trading blows. Legend in particular stood out as she tussled with Parker, effectively planting the OTM member before turning her attention to Grace and Dame. Both Grace and Parker found their footing as the match progressed, but the evening's woes were just beginning for Dame.

Dame's ringside partner, Tatum Paxley, found herself in the clutches of Zaria and current NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca as the two stormed the ring. Paxley was unceremoniously dragged away by the pair, much to Dame's dismay. Despite Dame's loss, the match continued.

NXT gasped as Grace laid out Legend, Parker, and Dame with an impressive three-person Powerbomb, but kickouts from Parker and Dame left Grace frustrated. Grace ascended to the top rope to attempt a Vader Bomb, but Parker dodged and sent her opponent to the outside. Dame flattened Parker with a Codebreaker before Legend sent Dame out of the ring with a Pump Kick. Victory was nearly in Legend's grasp as she hit a Backpackslam onto Parker, but a Springboard Stomp from Grace took Legend out of contention. With nobody else in the ring, Grace rocked the weary Parker with a Tornado Powerbomb for the win.

With this match, Grace has secured a date with Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at Evolution, which is set for July 13 in Atlanta. As of writing, this is the only match announced for the all-women's event.