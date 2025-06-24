WWE NXT Live Coverage (6/24) - Trick Williams Defends TNA Championship, Women's Fatal-4-Way, More

The show kicks off with promos from all four women in the Evolution Eliminator Match.

TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Josh Briggs

Trick evades Briggs to start. Trick locks up, but Briggs dodges a spinning kick. Briggs levels Trick with a shoulder tackle and dominates him in the corner. Trick evades a throw, but Briggs overpowers him. Briggs hits a big jumping lariat for a nearfall.

Trick tries to fight back but Briggs takes him back to the corner and pummels him. Trick hits Briggs in the throat and hangs him up on the top rope. Williams takes Briggs to the mat and cinches in a headlock. Briggs tries to fight out, but Williams keeps him grounded. Williams gets Briggs to his feet, headlock still locked in, and Briggs counters with a Vertical Suplex. Williams dodges a corner attack but a lariat barely fazes Briggs. Briggs hits a back elbow. Trick hits a lariat. Trick drops Briggs with a dropkick. Briggs rolls out of the ring.

At ringside, Williams faces off with Yoshiki Inamura, giving Briggs time to take out Williams. We head to commercial.

Back from commercial, and Briggs is dominating Williams, tossing him around the ring and crushing him with a standing splash. Briggs takes Williams into a corner and delivers a series of blows, but Williams counters desperately and gets a nearfall.

Williams goads Briggs to stand. Williams counters a lariat with a series of strikes. Briggs goes for a Chokeslam, but Williams counters. Briggs counters and hits the Chokeslam. He covers. Williams gets hold of the ropes.

Both men trade blows as they fight to their feet. Briggs hits a Big Boot but Trick comes back with a Question Mark Kick and a series of Superkicks. Briggs comes back with a lariat. Briggs goes to the top rope. Trick dodges the moonsault and hits a Trick Shot for the pinfall.

WINNER AND STILL TNA WORLD CHAMPION: Trick Williams

After the match, Williams gets on the microphone and says he's carrying two brands at the same time, and calls himself the "greatest TNA Champion" before Joe Hendry's music interrupts him. Hendry appears behind Williams and levels him, knocking Trick out of the ring.

Backstage, Tavion continues to pleaed with Charlie Dempsey about leaving the faction.

