Drew McIntyre Return On WWE SmackDown Sets Up SNME Match With Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre returned to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday's taped episode from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to talk smack to King of the Ring Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton during the opening segment of the show, and unintentionally set up a match for himself at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Orton interrupted Rhodes, who defeated him at Night of Champions on Saturday to become King of the Ring. Orton explained that despite saying he'd stop at nothing, he hesitated and didn't deliver the punt kick to Rhodes at the premium live event. Orton told Rhodes to promise him he'd take out Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at SummerSlam. That's when McIntyre's music hit.

McIntyre told Orton he had already lost the psychological battle to Rhodes well before Night of Champions. He noted that Rhodes went after Orton's surgically repaired back without hesitation, but Orton couldn't hit the punt. McIntyre said to him, the legend of Randy Orton was dead. The "Scottish Warrior" told Rhodes that he wants him to win the title from Cena so he can be the one to "rip it out of his hands." He said he wouldn't hesitate, "unlike somebody," and with that, McIntyre turned around into an RKO.

A few segments later, McIntyre ran into "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis backstage. He said he wanted Orton, but Aldis told him "The Viper" had left the building. Aldis made their match official for next week at Saturday Night's Main Event.