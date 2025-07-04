Bully Ray Notes Appeal Of Goldberg-Gunther In WWE: 'They Don't Care About The Match'

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has spelled out why WWE has paired Goldberg and Gunther together for their match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Many fans and pundits were left scratching their heads following Goldberg's return to WWE, with some questioning what the Hall of Famer brings to the table. Ray, on "Busted Open," explained why WWE doesn't really care about what happens in the match, stating that Goldberg's name still has value and that they want fans to buy into the "spectacle" of Goldberg's character.

"I don't understand how you're not understanding why they would do it," said Ray to his fellow host, Dave LaGreca. "Bill still has a name. Bill still looks great. They are not concerned about the match. That's why they are putting him in there with Gunther. They understand that a lot of — Bill's last five outings haven't been, you know, five-star bangers. That's not the point. The whole thing with Bill is the spectacle. The entrance. The show. What happens from bell to bell, they would do their absolute damnedest to keep the spotlight on what Bill does well, and what Gunther can get out of him."

Ray thinks that WWE may be focusing on making Goldberg do the things that he is good at in the ring, and then potentially asking Gunther to bring something else to the match to make both of them look good in the ring. He feels that the build-up to the match takes precedence over the actual match.

Earlier in the week, Ray stated that fans might not take kindly to a poor match between the two, and he laid out some ground rules he would have set if he were in Gunther's place. Goldberg recently revealed that he has been working intensely since the start of January to get prepared for the match, which will likely be the final one of his legendary career.