How Bully Ray Thinks WWE Fans Will React To Any Issues In Gunther-Goldberg SNME Match

On July 12, Goldberg will attempt to capture the World Heavyweight Championship when he challenges GUNTHER in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Although many have faith in "The Ring General" to make Goldberg's retirement match memorable, fans continue to doubt the 58-year-old stepping inside the squared circle again, especially after his last few appearances resulted in injuries — either to himself or his opponents. That said, according to Bully Ray Dudley on "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Universe will be more forgiving if the match is well-constructed beforehand and consists of minimal mistakes.

"I don't think that the fans will be very accommodating if things go wrong in the match." Bully said. "If I was the guy working with Goldberg, I would sit down and be very adamant with him about the expectations of the match. Like 'Hey man, this is all about you. It's all about Bill until the finish,' let's just assume the finish is GUNTHER is over right ... I'm like 'Bill, whatever I can do to make you look good in a controlled, comfortable, safe, effective way, let's do it."' He explained. "Don't go buck wild and crazy, don't throw a hundred miles an hour and hit me in the head, throw for strikes and it's all about you ... I can always say moving forward I beat Bill Goldberg and you can have your final match in your hometown in front of your fans ... and everybody wins."

Additionally, the WWE Hall Of Famer claims that he's more optimistic about the match than most, but if Goldberg's final bout disappoints, he'll admit that he was wrong on "Busted Open."

